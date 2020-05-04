A 22-year-old Twitter employee walking home from Dolores Park on Friday evening was struck by a bullet, possibly in crossfire during a drive-by shooting, and is now hospitalized on life support.

Courtney Brousseau had just tweeted about eating a burrito in the park and was reportedly headed home for a virtual game night and teleconference with friends when he was caught in a "fusillade" of bullets near the intersection of 14th and Guerrero, according to the Chronicle. Some 50 to 60 bullets were heard in the exchange, and it's not clear how many gunmen were involved.

The tweet was published at 8:17 p.m., and the shooting occurred at 8:22 p.m.

I just ate a delicious burrito in Dolores park and for a brief moment everything felt okay pic.twitter.com/bTyWotvXDF — Courtney Brousseau (@cbrewsayso) May 2, 2020

A 17-year-old boy was also reportedly injured in the shooting.

Brousseau took a job as a product manager at Twitter not long after graduating from UC Berkeley in 2019. He has active in transit advocacy in the city, and he started a social group called Gay for Transit.

He is also friends with BART board member Janice Li, and in this Twitter exchange from last fall, you can see them discussing a Gay for Transit meetup.

Police confirmed that there was a shooting on Friday, but no further details have been released. It is not clear if any suspects have been identified.

Photo: CourtneyBrousseau/Twitter