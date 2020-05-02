According to San Francisco police, two men were wounded in a shooting near 14th and Guerrero streets around 8:22 p.m. Friday night, with one of them currently in critical condition and the other recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

As the city continues sheltering in place and social distancing, rates of both violent and non-violent crimes are reportedly on the decline. (But perhaps take that factoid with an iota of salt: my car was recently broken into — with nothing but a name-brand granola bar and tube of drugstore sunscreen sitting in the center console — for the first time in six years.) But that's not to say episodes of gun violence aren't still common, particularly in and around the Mission District.

Shooting in San Francisco. Mission district 14th and Guerrero. Automatic weapons. Please stay away — Jennifer Brown (@jbrojbrojbro) May 2, 2020

Mission Local reported on last night's episode of gun violence in the Mission District, saying that SF police responded to a call about a shooting in the area. Upon arriving, on-site officers located a 22-year-old man who proved to be unresponsive and was observed with a severe gunshot wound; the second victim, a 17-year-old boy, was also found with far less critical injuries.

San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) spokesman Officer Adam Lobsinger added that both men were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, though the teenager was taken "privately."

Lobsinger and the department he represents have “no suspect info at this time" — but tweets from the scene plumed on Twitter.

Was right across the street. Heard a lady screaming and crying saying somebody call 911. — Matt Moravec (@mjmoravec) May 2, 2020

One user even managed to snap a short video of the fired gunshots, albeit by complete accident and from quite a distance away.

The last shots were at 821pm. I didn’t know what I was videoing. pic.twitter.com/yvP3XWqjkX — Tim Perzyk (@tperzyk) May 2, 2020

A witness later said to Mission Local in an email they saw this all unfold from their window: “I saw them, though it was a firework [sic] for the Thank You Hour for first responders, but just a drive-by.”

SFPD is actively investigating the case; stay tuned for updates.

