According to San Francisco police, two men were wounded in a shooting near 14th and Guerrero streets around 8:22 p.m. Friday night, with one of them currently in critical condition and the other recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

As the city continues sheltering in place and social distancing, rates of both violent and non-violent crimes are reportedly on the decline. (But perhaps take that factoid with an iota of salt: my car was recently broken into — with nothing but a name-brand granola bar and tube of drugstore sunscreen sitting in the center console — for the first time in six years.) But that's not to say episodes of gun violence aren't still common, particularly in and around the Mission District.

(And yes: the said rear-windshield-shattering intruder did, in fact, take the Odwalla bar and 4 fl oz bottle of SPF 50 for his or her self.)

Mission Local reported on last night's episode of gun violence in the Mission District, saying that SF police responded to a call about a shooting in the area. Upon arriving, on-site officers located a 22-year-old man who proved to be unresponsive and was observed with a severe gunshot wound; the second victim, a 17-year-old boy, was also found with far less critical injuries.

San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) spokesman Officer Adam Lobsinger added that both men were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, though the teenager was taken "privately."

Lobsinger and the department he represents have “no suspect info at this time" — but tweets from the scene plumed on Twitter.

One user even managed to snap a short video of the fired gunshots, albeit by complete accident and from quite a distance away.

A witness later said to Mission Local in an email they saw this all unfold from their window: “I saw them, though it was a firework [sic] for the Thank You Hour for first responders, but just a drive-by.”

SFPD is actively investigating the case; stay tuned for updates.

Related: Bizarre Easter Morning Murder Scene Found In Burning Mission District Home

Photos: The Mission District on the Eve of Sheltering in Place

25-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in the Mission District Wednesday Night

Image: Screenshot via Google Maps