- Lots of people were out and about in SF parks over the weekend, and a COVID-19 survivor says everyone needs to stay vigilant. Also, a UCSF ER doctor says no one should be taking a "victory lap" just yet. [ABC 7]
- An investigative report finds that the Hayward nursing home where dozens of residents became infected with COVID-19 was caught off-guard. [Chronicle]
- Slow down! Speeding tickets for people going in excess of 100 mph have surged 90 percent, according to CHP. [KRON4]
- Firefighters extinguished a five-acre grass fire in Livermore on Sunday. [KRON4]
- A 17-year-old boy was killed in a motorcycle crash in American Canyon Sunday night. [CBS SF]
- An anonymous donor gave $1 million to the staff of Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz. [CBS SF]
- There was a flag-waving rally against stay-at-home orders in Vacaville over the weekend. [KRON4]
- Costco is requiring all customers to wear masks starting today. [SFGate]
- Flora Grubb reopens on Thursday, and various other businesses will reopen this week as well. [SFGate]
- Both Republicans and Democrats are questioning whether conventions are even necessary anymore. [New York Times]
Photo: Francisco Delgado