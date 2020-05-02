- More than 7,000 PG&E customers sheltering in place in SF lost power last night. It was reported around 8:45 p.m. Friday night that some PG&E account holders in Hayes Valley, Lower Haight, and Cole Valley were left in the dark, though power was restored to most by 10:30 p.m. [Chronicle]
- Costco stores begin limiting the number of meat products customers can purchase. As shelves of mammalian and avian meats continue to look sparse — or in some cases, completely baren — the Washington-based retailer and grocer will limit shoppers to three meat products per visit. [NBC Bay Area]
- Newsom announced additional changes to the state's shelter-in-place are "days, not weeks" away. "We're getting very close to making very meaningful augmentations to that stay-at-home order," he said in a press conference Friday: “We said 'weeks, not months' about four or five days ago, [and] I want to say 'many days, not weeks, as long as we continue to be prudent and thoughtful in certain modifications, I think we'll be making some announcements." [KTVU]
- As landscape companies and nurseries prepare to reopen, one East Bay greenhouse is "more popular than ever." [KRON4]
- Though both San Francisco and Oakland have embraced the idea of opening up public streets to pedestrians, San Jose still has yet to do so — and may never. [Mercury News]
- Roller skating is experiencing a second wind of popularity amid COVID-19. [KTVU]
- From an IG-worthy kale caesar salad to shrimp dumplings, salivate over the favorite dishes Eater SF editors ordered in this week. [Eater SF]
- A 5.5-magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico earlier today, causing significant damage to the city of Ponce; no tsunami warning was issued as a result of the quake. [CNN]
- Use this weekend to dive into an enriching, enlightening podcast that has absolutely nothing to do with the coronavirus. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Unsplash via Scott Szarapka