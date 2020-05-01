- Not surprisingly, the California Employment Development Department is still having trouble processing the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits. The 13-week program for people who couldn't get regular unemployment benefits was supposed to launch on April 28, but many people have had trouble applying. [CBS SF]
- One local restaurant success story: Benu just received its PPP loan, and in order for it to be forgiven, they have to spend 75 percent on payroll, which means staffing back up and running a new Korean takeout venture. [Eater]
- PG&E says it will purge three-quarters of its board in order to emerge from bankruptcy with a mostly clean slate. [Associated Press]
- Twitter/Square CEO Jack Dorsey is the exception; most of San Francisco's 75 billionaire residents haven't given a nickel to COVID-19 relief. [CurbedSF]
- With mass layoffs and cost-cutting happening at Uber, rumors are ramping up that the company will move its primary headquarters from SF to Dallas. [SF Business Times]
- Some experts are now issuing the depressing warning that, worldwide, we will likely be dealing with COVID-19 for two years. [SFGate]
- Elon Musk continues to be an idiot on Twitter, and Tesla's stock tanked after he tweeted that the stock price was "too high IMO." [CBS SF]
- As the Bay Area's COVID-19 numbers continue to level off, Los Angeles County just reported over 1,000 new cases and 62 new deaths. [LA Times]
- The New York Times looks back at how remdesivir, Gilead's drug that's being touted for its modestly positive effects on severely ill COVID patients, was conceived and developed. [New York Times]