- The city of San Francisco released a statement Thursday clarifying the rules around the new relaxed sheltering orders when it comes to groups of 12 children. Starting Monday, childcare facilities may begin taking groups of 12 or fewer children of essential workers, but youth soccer leagues etc. can not restart. [SFGate]
- Supervisor Shamann Walton is calling on the Public Health Department to relocate its two CityTestSF sites to underserved neighborhoods like his. Walton says he wants to see more walk-up, no-questions testing like UCSF was doing in the Mission District this week. [CBS SF]
- Juul Labs is having some trouble off-loading the 29-story building it bought last year at 123 Mission Street, and a deal to potentially sell it just fell through. [SF Business Times]
- Kenneth Turnage, chair of the planning commission in Antioch, is likely being removed from his post tonight after some controversial comments he made about the coronavirus "weeding out" the sick and elderly. [ABC 7]
- According to Johns Hopkins University's running tally, more than 1 million worldwide have recovered from a COVID-19 infection. [Associated Press]
- Within a week, Whole Foods locations nationwide will be distributing disposable masks to customers. [ABC 7]
- Essential workers at various companies including Amazon, Whole Foods, Target, and Fedex are planning to walk off the job today in honor of International Workers' Day, to demand hazard pay and more. [Associated Press]
- Joe Biden is flatly denying a sexual assault allegation from a former staffer in the 1990s, saying "This never happened." [New York Times]
Photo: Vincent Gerbouin