- A San Francisco Sheriff's deputy shot and injured a man's dog outside the Hotel Whitcomb on Market Street this morning after the dog charged at him. [CBS SF]
- A bill to close SF's Juvenile Hall permanently is moving forward. [CBS SF]
- It remains unclear when city golf courses might reopen. [Examiner]
- Gardeners at the Conservatory of Flowers keep trucking on, seeing things bloom even though no one else can. [ABC 7]
- A court has dismissed the city of Oakland's sour-grapes lawsuit about the Raiders decamping to Las Vegas. [KRON4]
- The Berkeley branch of Tartine Bakery has closed permanently. [Chronicle]
- Twitter's stock slumped following lackluster earnings for the first quarter. [Associated Press]
- And a man dumped a bunch of surgical face masks on I-880 yesterday, and people were pulling over to grab them. [KRON4 via CHP]
Hayward CHP received a call of a large quantity of medical masks on I-880 Southbound, south of Whipple Road. Multiple...Posted by CHP - Hayward on Wednesday, April 29, 2020