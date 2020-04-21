An SFPD officer reportedly shot at a suspect wielding a knife on Ellis Street in the Tenderloin early Tuesday morning, and the suspect remained barricaded in a building — apparently Glide Memorial Church — as of Tuesday afternoon.

The officer-involved shooting took place just after 6:30 a.m. following an altercation with a suspect who was allegedly carrying a knife outside the Pierre Hotel on Jones Street. As the Examiner reports, "at least one officer" from Tenderloin Station discharged their weapon in the incident, and it remains unclear whether the suspect was hit.

The suspect reportedly proceeded to barricade himself inside a building on the 300 block of Ellis Street which the Examiner suggests is Glide Memorial Church — though SFPD spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca declined to confirm that location. Officers have reportedly cordoned off the street outside Glide, as well as the area outside the Pierre Hotel, as they both negotiate with the suspect and investigate the officer-involved shooting. And Rueca told reporters that the suspect was the only person inside the building in question.

As the Chronicle reports, "tactical units were in communication with the man and trying to reach a 'peaceful resolution.'"

This is the first officer-involved shooting in San Francisco since the non-fatal shooting of Jamaica Hampton in December. Hampton had only been armed with a glass vodka bottle when he allegedly threatened two police officers, both of whom shot him and left him in critical condition. In January, though he was recovering, Hampton had to have his leg amputated as a result of the shooting.

Across the Bay, an officer-involved shooting on Sunday that claimed the life of an African American man wielding a bat in a San Leandro Walmart has made national headlines.

This post will be updated if and when the situation is resolved.

Photo: Google