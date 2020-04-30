- A 44-year-old Oakland man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to push a woman into the BART tracks at Lake Merritt Station last weekend. A BART operator, who made an emergency stop as the train pulled into the station, says that he witnessed Tu Minh Do trying to push the woman. [Chronicle]
- A formal vote on PG&E's $13.5 billion settlement with fire victims is looming, and some victims say the lawyer who negotiated it has a conflict of interest. [New York Times]
- Santa Clara County just got around to expunging over 11,000 marijuana convictions on its books, after the 2016 passage of Prop 64 that legalized marijuana. [CBS SF]
- If you think you are going to have trouble paying May rent, you should try to open a dialogue with your landlord, who may be willing to apply part of your security deposit to the rent due. [KRON4]
- More than 100,000 crew members remain stuck on cruise ships at sea. [SFGate]
- Macy's and Starbucks said they will begin reopening stores on Monday in states where sheltering restrictions are being lifted. [KRON4]
- Restaurant burglaries are happening across the nation, and thieves are targeting the liquor. [New York Times]