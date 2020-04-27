- The death of Patricia Dowd, the 57-year-old San Jose woman now considered the first U.S. fatality from the coronavirus, occurred after the virus infected her heart. Dowd did, indeed, die of a heart attack as her family believed, but it now seems the virus caused a ventricle in her heart to burst. [KRON4]
- SFPD officers pursued a suspect from SF's Bayview neighborhood to Oakland Monday afternoon. The chase took them across the Bay Bridge and the suspect crashed his car at 7th and Union Streets in Oakland, and then fled on foot. [CBS SF]
- Mayor Breed on Monday apologized publicly for remarks she made last week against FEMA that she says were based on false information. On CBS's Face the Nation, Breed said FEMA had hijacked a shipment of PPE that was meant for San Francisco, but now she says it was the fault of a third party supplier who lied. [CBS SF]
- The City of San Francisco is apparently in talks with the Art Institute to lease their Fort Mason campus for COVID housing. [SF Business Times]
- The San Francisco Marathon, scheduled for July 26, has been moved to November 15. [SF Business Times]
- An Alameda County sheriff’s deputy who was already facing charges of misdemeanor child molestation was arrested Saturday following an alleged drunken altercation on a boat in Alameda's Marina Village. [CBS SF]
- Pacifica police are calling for new leads in a four-year-old case involving the attempted murder of a pregnant woman by her ex-boyfriend who remains at large. [CBS SF]
- Around 8,000 law school graduates in California will have to wait until September to begin their law careers as the state Supreme Court just suspended the bar exam scheduled for July. [Chronicle]
- A large alleged cockfighting ring was busted in rural Pleasanton. [Chronicle]
- Much as L.A. County is facing a continuing surge in coronavirus cases and deaths, so is Orange County, which saw its case total surpass 2,100 over the weekend. [LA Times]
- Experts are still trying to explain why L.A.'s fate has been so different from the Bay Area's. [Chronicle]
Photo: Aman Kumar