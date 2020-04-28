- Sonoma County is set to ease some sheltering restrictions, as early as Wednesday. The county health officer is expected to announce some allowances for "lower-risk activities" like the reopening of some local parks and certain construction and landscaping activities. [ABC 7]
- There are a lot of studies and a lot of research going on into the coronavirus, but the early release of data is leading to some confusion. Science can be messy before it reaches solid conclusions, and all this stuff needs to be taken with a grain of salt. [Chronicle]
- IRS employees are being told to return to offices, and they'll get hazard pay. Mail has been piling up at IRS mailrooms, and in addition to processing stimulus payments, employees have to begin processing paper tax returns, but they have to bring/make their own face masks. [KRON4]
- Some San Francisco restaurants are worried that when shelter-in-place orders are lifted, their employees won't come back because they're making more from unemployment. [ABC7]
- Self-employed people and gig workers can now apply for unemployment benefits in California. [KTVU]
- A report of a suspicious package shut down the Downtown Berkeley BART station this morning. [KRON4]
- Housing and tenant advocates called on Governor Gavin Newsom to "cancel" or forgive all rent and mortgage payments during a virtual town hall meeting Monday. [CBS SF]
- Digital checkouts of books are booming at closed Bay Area libraries. [Chronicle]
- JetBlue just became the first U.S. airline to require faces masks for passengers. [KRON4]
Photo: SonomaCounty.com