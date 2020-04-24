The SFPD says it has arrested and charged four suspects in connection with two robberies — one armed, and one involving an assault — in different neighborhoods in San Francisco on Sunday.

The first incident was reported just after 12 p.m. on Sunday, as KPIX tells us, when a man walking his dog in the Tenderloin was approached by the suspects in the vehicle. The 55-year-old victim said that two of the suspects called after him, he tried to walk away, and they then got out of the vehicle and assaulted him. He was then allegedly robbed and the suspects fled in the vehicle.

A report of a second robbery on the 1100 block of Lake Street came in about 45 minutes later to Richmond Station, and SFPD responded to the scene where a teenage boy said he was robbed at knifepoint. The 14-year-old said he was approached by two male suspects who demanded his belongings, and they similarly fled in a waiting vehicle.

After sending out an APB about the suspect vehicle, SFPD officers spotted what looked like a match just a few minutes later, just before 1 p.m., near Fulton Street and Great Highway. With the help of some other officers, they say they took four men into custody without incident. They've been identified as 24-year-old Jose Marroqin, 21-year-old Carlos Pavon, 32-year-old Fernando Aguillera, and 28-year-old Mayra Rosaibarra. All are residents of San Francisco.

Marroqin was charged with robbery, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, probation violation, and driving without a license, while the three other men were charged with robbery, conspiracy, and receiving stolen property.

It's not clear if this was considered a non-violent felony, which would mean the suspects were cited and released pending trial, under new pandemic rules.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or the robberies is asked to call the SFPD at 415- 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.