- Governor Gavin Newsom went on CBS This Morning today to discuss how the state has tackled the pandemic. Newsom refused to say that the worst is over for California, cautioning, "if we all pull back, we could see a second wave that makes this pale in comparison." [CBS]
- With everyone simultaneously cleaning out their closets and apartments out of boredom, donation dumping at thrift stores has become a problem. [KRON4]
- An administrative law judge for California's Public Utilities Commission has issued a tentative decision to approve PG&E's bankruptcy and wildfire penalty plans, which will be taken up by the commission in May. [Chronicle]
- There's a new trend in petty theft around the Bay: stealing people's tires while their feeling comfortable indoors. [ABC 7]
- In densely packed Chinatown, sheltering in place can mean an entire family sharing a single room in an SRO, and an outbreak in one of these buildings could spread like on a cruise ship. [CBS SF]
- The City of Oakland is facing a potential $80 million budget shortfall due to the pandemic. [CBS SF]
- The 49ers are preparing for the NFL Draft this Thursday, hoping that there will actually be an NFL season. [KRON4]
- A five-year-old girl in Michigan just became the first child in the state to die of coronavirus complications. [ABC 7]
- It's Queen Elizabeth's 94th birthday today. [ABC 7]
- IKEA has decided to share their famous meatball recipe with the world, so you can make them while at home. [KRON4]
Photo: Richard James