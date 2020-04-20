- The Mission, SoMa, Bayview, and Dogpatch have the highest rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases so far. San Francisco released geographic case data by zip code today, showing that there have been 166 cases so far in the Mission (94110) and 134 cases in the Outer Mission and Oceanview (94112), as well as high per capita rates of infection in SoMa, Dogpatch, and the Bayview. [CBS SF]
- Law enforcement and area officials in Tahoe are telling people to stay away or face fines. Truckee has already been a small hotspot of infection, and officials say the local healthcare system can not handle an uptick in cases brought in from other places. [KRON4]
- A second inmate in the SF County Jail system has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was not showing any symptoms, and all new inmates are being kept isolated from the rest of the jail population. [CBS SF]
- A large crowd gathered outside the State House in Sacramento Monday to protest stay-at-home orders. Clearly unconcerned about being infected, most were reportedly not wearing masks and were parading around with "Don't Tread on Me" flags and the like. [KRON4]
- An 85-year-old woman was thrown to the ground and injured in a robbery in Chinatown Saturday evening. [Examiner]
- The SFMTA will begin restoring some bus routes that have been temporarily on hiatus next week, including the 5-Fulton and 12-Folsom/Pacific. [Bay City News]
- Sonoma County's health officer Dr. Sundari Mase says that there has not been evidence of much community spread of the coronavirus in the county, and most cases recorded have been the result of contact tracing from infected individuals. [Press-Democrat]
- A barber who's been waiting to open his first barbershop in the Castro says that his landlord isn't cutting him any breaks on rent despite the pandemic crisis. [Hoodline]
- A Sacramento man has been found guilty of impersonating an FBI agent earlier this year in order to gain access to guest records at an area motel. [CBS SF]