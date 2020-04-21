While a coronavirus outbreak at San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital appears to have been contained, a separate outbreak has taken hold at another senior care facility in Japantown where 39 residents have been infected.

Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax delivered the news late Monday that a total of 67 infections had been found — including 28 staff members — at the Central Gardens Convalescent Hospital on Ellis Street. As KPIX reports, the city has been monitoring the situation at Central Gardens since March 30, and the outbreak appears to still be growing. The facility has a total of 92 beds for post-acute, skilled nursing care.

As of Monday, a state report on COVID-19 cases at skilled nursing facilities listed the total number of cases as 62, so it seems that number has grown by five, including three residents, since the state report was made. And with 67 infections, this puts Central Garden among the hardest hit senior facilities in the state.

The total number of cases at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco stands at 19, and the number of cases among residents — four — has not increased in two weeks.

But elsewhere in the Bay Area, clusters of cases at senior care and skilled nursing facilities have become an all-too repetitive trend. Around 300 cases among residents and staff at these facilities have now been reported in the region, with Marin County reporting that 45 of its 199 current cases have occurred in nursing homes, per KPIX.

Last week, an outbreak at the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward claimed nine lives, out of a total of 65 confirmed infections to date. Another 50 residents and staff were infected at the Orinda Care Center, where the Contra Costa County health department reports there have been two deaths to date.

The Central Gardens Convalescent Hospital gets high ratings on NursingHomes.com, but only two stars on Yelp, where reviewers recount observing nurses seeming complacent.

Photo: Tim B./Yelp