Yusuf Soylemez had only been driving for Uber Eats for about 10 days, trying to make ends meet after getting laid off from his job at a popular Fisherman's Wharf restaurant. And on Friday afternoon he had left his car idling while making a delivery on Mission Street when someone jumped in and stole it.

"When I turn my back, I see someone stole my car, and I run after him, because I see there’s a red light over there, but he didn’t stop in the red light, he just passed the street and he [kept] going," Soylemez tells KPIX.

He says he's kicking himself, of course, for leaving his car running with the keys in it. But, he says, "when you’re working you don’t think someone going to steal your car."

The theft was caught on surveillance video, and so far the suspect remains at large and the car remains missing.

Soylemez is one of thousands of Bay Area residents in the service industry who now find themselves scrambling to make an income in some other way — some turning to delivery companies like Uber Eats that are still doing relatively brisk business.

The former server had been working at Alioto's for about a year when the pandemic shut down the restaurant and most others in the Bay Area, except for those offering takeout and delivery.

He's filed a police report, but if you have any information about his stolen vehicle or the suspect, you can call the SFPD's anonymous tip line at 415- 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.