- As expected earlier today, San Francisco is requiring everyone to wear facial coverings in public as of midnight Friday. The city is following on with similar orders issued in several other Bay Area counties, acknowledging potential airborne spread of the coronavirus, and enforcement won't begin until next Wednesday. [ABC 7]
- Speaking during a Chronicle podcast, Senator Kamala Harris said she "would be honored" to be Joe Biden's running mate, but she hasn't been asked yet. The senator said she was too focused on the coronavirus pandemic to think about the election right now. [Chronicle]
- By extending unemployment protection to gig workers, California may be breaking federal law, but the issue with ride-hail drivers has revived the debate about independent contractors. [New York Times]
- UC Berkeley researchers are launching a longitudinal study of 5,000 East Bay residents next month to look at how the virus can be spread asymptomatically. [Berkeleyside]
- Two Oakland school workers who were involved in food distribution have tested positive for the coronavirus. [CBS SF]
- Some N95 masks — those with built-in exhalation valves — may protect the wearer but they do not protect others from those exhalations. [Chronicle]
- The city of Oakland is forming a task force to address racial disparities in COVID-19 cases. [CBS SF]
- Santa Clara County says it is providing temporary housing for all of its homeless population during the pandemic. [KRON4]