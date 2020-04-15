Many small farms around the Bay Area are seeing a surge in demand for their harvest/CSA boxes with so many people sheltering at home, avoiding grocery stores, and cooking up a storm. But not all vendors at the Ferry Plaza Farmers' Market have the capacity or variety of produce to make their own boxes. That's where CUESA is now stepping in.

Jump over here now to order a box of assorted seasonal produce for curbside pickup Saturday ($55). (As of this writing there were 60 remaining, but CUESA says they sold out very fast last week). Those who pre-order these boxes can pre-pay and pick them up at the Ferry Building between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday — and there are also fruit and snack boxes and pantry boxes as well. Ordering becomes available on Wednesday morning.

"As farms with existing CSA programs are waitlisting people, CUESA is working to support our farmers to meet this surge in demand for CSA-style veggie boxes," says CUESA rep Brie Mazurek. "What's different about the new CUESA box is that we're curating a selection from several of our farms at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market."

The CUESA produce boxes will vary each week depending on what's been harvested, but last week's box contained two pounds of English peas from Iacopi Farms; a half pound of snap peas, a half pound of snow peas, and a bunch of spring onions from Everything Under the Sun Farms; bags of spinach and bunches chiogga beets, radishes and chard from Heirloom Organic Gardens; a pound of carrots from McGinnis Ranch; a bunch of green garlic and a head of savoy cabbage from Lonely Mountain Farm; a basket of strawberries from Lonely Mountain Farm; and 3 avocados, 3 lemons, and 5 mandarins from Brokaw Ranch.

CUESA says that "All farmers are paid retail prices for their contributions, and you’re also supporting CUESA" by purchasing these boxes.

Separately, you can pre-order CSA boxes from individual farms, too. Brokaw Ranch is offering a selection of citrus and avocados for Saturday pickup at the Ferry Building; Dirty Girl Produce has salad and veggie boxes for Thursday or Saturday pickup; Star Route Farms has a seasonal veggie box; and Oya Organics has a variety box available on Thursday and Saturday.