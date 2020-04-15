- The SF Fire Department responded to three separate fires in a ten-minute span Tuesday night. One was a brush fire near 101 on Bayshore Boulevard, and the other two were structure fires in the Portola and Bayview neighborhoods, respectively, that left three people with burns. [SFGate]
- A 19-year-old driver was killed early this morning in Pittsburg when his car landed a canal and became submerged. The accident happened just after 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, and the car and driver were reportedly underwater more than 25 minutes before rescuers could remove the victim. [CBS SF]
- The SFMTA wants to raise Clipper-card Muni fares from $2.50 to $2.80, and SF supervisors have been pushing back. [SF Weekly]
- That viral trend of people on Facebook posting their senior photos from high school along with data like your high school name and graduation year? It's making it easier for hackers to mine your data, says the Better Business Bureau. [CBS SF]
- The Santa Rosa Fire Department has launched new, two-person pandemic response teams to handle calls about people experiencing severe flu-like symptoms. [KRON4]
- CHP officers in Sacramento broke up a sideshow, caught on video, that drew a crowd of over 100 people on Sunday. [ABC 7]
- Librarians, election department workers, and other city employees in San Francisco have taken on new emergency roles during the pandemic. [Examiner]
- The City of San Jose has extended a ban on residential evictions through the end of May, and the city council is getting set to pass a temporary rent freeze as well. [Mercury News]
- Senator Elizabeth Warren, like Sanders before her, sucked it up and endorsed Joe Biden today — holding off until the Biden campaign instructed her to, reportedly. [New York Times]
- Experts now say that China wasted six key days in alerting the public to a potential pandemic, allowing the coronavirus to spread in mid-January as Lunar New Year celebrations got underway. [Associated Press]