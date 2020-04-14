- Independent contractors in California, including gig-economy workers, will be able to apply for federally funded unemployment benefits starting in two weeks. State Labor Secretary Julie Su announced the program, called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which is part of the stimulus package, on Tuesday. [Chronicle]
- SFO is receiving nearly $255 million as part of the federal stimulus package, in order to keep people on the payroll and make up for lost revenue. It's part of $10 billion in aid announced Tuesday by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, and some of the $1.1 billion coming to 188 airports in California. [SF Business Times]
- A new CDC report says that more than 9,000 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19. The real number is likely much higher, the CDC said, and of those, 73 percent were women, the median age was 42, and 10 percent had been hospitalized. [CDC]
- CNN host Chris Cuomo, after experiencing COVID-19, is having an existential crisis about his role as a TV political news show host. He said he's sick of talking to politicians, basically, and parsing President Trump's statements, a man who “is full of shit by design,” he said. [NY Mag]
- Good old Vallejo is back in the news with a story about a shoplifting suspect who allegedly coughed on employees at a store in order to flee with stolen items. [KTVU]
- Scientists discuss the vagaries around the aerosolized coronavirus and the six-foot rule — basically it's a continuum, and you should assume every indoor public space is a hazard. [New York Times]
- The ACLU has withdrawn a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security on behalf of four undocumented migrants who were afraid of catching the coronavirus, after they were released from detention Friday. [KRON4]
- KQED's Forum today discussed how the U.S. Postal Service is being pushed to the brink of collapse during this crisis. [KQED]
- Local restaurant maven Marcia Gagliardi, a.k.a. The Tablehopper, is launching a podcast called "On the Fly," all about how the local industry is adapting and dealing with the pandemic. [Tablehopper]
- SF Opera has canceled its summer season, which was set to run from early June to early July. [CBS SF]