What was being called a double shooting last week was actually a murder-suicide involving a young San Francisco couple at a Union Square hotel, as we now learn from the SFPD.

The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon just after 2 p.m., and it was initially reported that the victims were found at "a business in the first block of Cyril Magnin Street, not far from the Powell Street BART station." Now, as the Examiner reports via new information from the SFPD, the shooting took place at the Parc 55 Hilton Hotel, and the case is being classified as one of domestic violence, and as a murder-suicide.

The deceased were identified as 24-year-old Julia Nguyen and 26-year-old Alex Kim, both of San Francisco, and their reasons for staying at the hotel are not clear. The SFPD now says that Nguyen is believed to have been the suspect, allegedly shooting her boyfriend before turning the gun on herself.

San Francisco Domestic Violence Consortium Director Beverly Upton tells the Chronicle that her "heart goes out to these two families" after this "tragedy" occurred during the middle of the pandemic crisis. Upton cites an overall uptick in domestic violence incidents as people shelter in place under this stress, saying that calls to hotlines "all over" are "skyrocketing."

San Francisco has multiple resources for survivors of domestic violence, including W.O.M.A.N., Inc. (Women Organized to Make Abuse Nonexistent), whose 24-hour crisis line is 415-864-4722; and La Casa de las Madres, whose 24-hour crisis line for women is 877-503-1850 — and you can also text them at 415-200-3575.

Photo via Hilton Hotels