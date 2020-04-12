- Reports of domestic violence have surged since the shelter-in-place order was issued on March 17. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office observed a 60 percent increase in clients referred to its Victim Services Division during the first week of sheltering in place, followed by a 33 percent increase the week after — and since then, described incidences of domestic violence have remained higher-than-average. [KPIX]
- Homeless families in LA are seeking refuge from the coronavirus by occupying vacant homes. Inspired by Moms 4 Housing, the East Bay coalition that spurred a national conversation on housing security, members of the Los Angeles activist network Reclaiming Our Homes are forcing themselves into a number of vacant Caltrans-owned properties in the East LA neighborhood of El Sereno to wait out the virus. [VICE]
- Amid the global pandemic, today's Bay Area Easter happenings and festivities have taken to the internet — like virtual Easter egg hunts via Zoom and live-streamed church services. Whether you're interested in feasting across a virtual table or want to watch Jesus look-alikes vie for a prize, there's something for you... online. [Chronicle's Datebook / KPIX / ABC7]
- San Francisco is assembling a 150-plus membered team to trace and identify every single COVID-19 case in the city; it's an eerily similar parallel to what played out in the pathogenic thriller Contagion. [MIT Technology Review]
- One San Franciscan is serving essential service workers free coffee from his North Beach home. [ABC7]
- Despite its inherent shortcomings, the City is mulling over the idea of monitoring homeless tent encampments to slow the spread of COVID-19. [SF Examiner]
- SFO was the subject of a cyber-security attack involving Windows login credentials last month. [Forbes]
- The object that went through the window of a vehicle yesterday along State Route 242 which ended up killing a 63-year-old passenger was found to be a brick. [NBC Bay Area]
- SNL had its first at-home program last night and was met with mixed reviews — but the sentiment and effort were universally applauded. [Time]
- Many of SF's best butcher shops are still open, should you need to pick up a last-minute Easter ham. [Eater SF]