A third suspect has been arrested in a violent street assault and robbery that happened last July, which sent two men from Chinatown to the hospital.

The case roiled the Chinatown neighborhood and was one of several in 2019 that put elder residents of the area on edge. The SFPD had been seeking three African American suspects who were believed to have knocked two men to the ground in the course of a robbery on July 15, 2019 near the intersection of Stockton and Pacific Streets. The victims were a 56-year-old man who was allegedly lifted up and thrown to the ground, and a 69-year-old man who tried to intervene and was knocked unconscious.

In October, the SFPD arrested 19-year-old Dashawn Pierson of Oakland on suspicion of robbery and assault in connection with the incident, and in January they arrested 20-year-old Akeem Smith of Sacramento as well.

This week, the SFPD announced that on April 1 they had arrested 22-year-old Sacramento resident Christopher Jefferson in connection with the crime as well, and he is now in San Francisco County jail, booked on charges of robbery, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse.

Jefferson was arrested in Stockton with the help of the Stockton police department, as KPIX reports.

The SFPD says that while these arrests have been made they continue to seek information in the case, and they welcome anonymous tips at 415-5754444 or you can text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.