Amid the Bay Area's active shelter-in-place order, friends and family of a now 81-year-old Alamo woman held a socially distant birthday parade — colorful balloons and eccentric signs, included — for her earlier today.

Even during these despondent and insulated times, it’s nice to see concrete evidence that our communal humanity and wells of kindness are still very much intact.

ABC7 reported on the physically spaced-out celebration this morning, noting that some fifteen cars, a handful decorated with balloons and bows, lined David Drive in Alamo, California to honor one woman's 81st birthday. Aerial footage shot by the news outlet revealed parade-goers holding “Happy Birthday!” posters as the 81-year-old — who, unfortunately, received a Stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis not too long ago — looked out from her driveway with affection.

Need a solid reminder that there's, in fact, still good in this sheltering world? Watch ABC7’s SKY7-shot footage of the impromptu street celebration, below.

The Bay Area-wide shelter-in-place order was extended to May 3 by all eight counties last week; the shelter-in-place order was initially set to lift April 7.

