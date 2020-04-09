- The assumption that the coronavirus may dissipate in warm weather may be wrong. Dr. Anthony Fauci is now saying, "One should not assume that we are going to be rescued by a change in the weather. You must assume that the virus will continue to do its thing." [Associated Press]
- Senator Kamala Harris has a new fundraising arrangement with the Democratic National Committee that suggests she may be a top pick for VP. Harris will have her first virtual fundraiser today. [CBS SF]
- San Francisco's confirmed coronavirus case total is up by 48 (7%) as of Thursday morning to 724. [SFist]
- Santa Rosa-based internet provider Sonic experienced an outage Wednesday night around 7 p.m. that made customers lose their minds amid Netflix-watching and virtual seders. [Chronicle]
- Dozens of fast-food workers are picketing in the East Bay today to protest for PPE. [KRON4]
- A sailor who was aboard the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt was found unresponsive and is now in intensive care in Guam. [Chronicle]
- Yelp is slashing 1,000 jobs, furloughing 1,100 employees, and reducing hours for the remainder. [CBS SF / SF Business Times]
- Transit agencies around the country are being battered by the coronavirus lockdown, and will likely feel the pain for a long while to come. [New York Times]
- Roughly one in 10 Americans has lost their job, and 16.6 million have filed unemployment claims since the pandemic began. [Associated Press]
- The President has cycled through a lot of targets of blame for the pandemic, starting with the media, and most recently the World Health Organization. [Associated Press]