Furloughs and pay cuts hit the Tesla plant in Fremont, SF inks deal for nearly 2,000 hotel rooms for the homeless at $197 a pop, and lockdown is over in the Wuhan Province.



The Wuhan Province in China has lifted its lockdown orders after 76 days as the international epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wuhan residents took to the streets to celebrate the end of their two-and-a-half month lockdown nightmare, after the city suffered more than 2,500 deaths, though the creepy government location monitoring remains in place. [ Vice ]

Tesla will furlough many of the 10,000 workers at its Fremont plant, without pay, through May 4. The cuts are hitting executives too, with VPs and above taking 30 percent cuts, 20 percent for directors, and 10 percent for all other salaried workers. [ Chronicle ]

San Francisco has inked a deal for nearly 2,000 hotel rooms for the homeless at the cost of $197 per day. Mission Local notes that the plan is to procure up to 7,000 rooms, though controversy continues that medical staff and discharged patients are often given priority for the rooms. [ Examiner ]

The Muni operator union Transport Workers Union Local president spoke about driver and transit workers' COVID-19 fears, and notes they remain terrified despite the reductions of service. [ SF Public Press ]

A whopping 50,000 N95 masks were seized in a California Department of Justice raid in Fremont, though the accused swears he was selling them at a loss. [ NBC Bay Area ]

Elsewhere in mask media, the SFGate takes a nostlagic look back at San Francisco’s previous run on masks during the 1918 Spanish Flu, when the Red Cross ran an ad in the Chronicle declaring, “The man or woman or child who will not wear a mask is now is a dangerous slacker." [SFGate]

Image: SoulSkorpion via Wikimedia Commons