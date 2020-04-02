- Federal and Contra Costa County health officials are setting up an emergency hospital at the Craneway Pavilion in Richmond. It will be ready for an expected surge in hospitalizations in two weeks, and can take 250 patients. [CBS SF]
- San Francisco City Hall has been lit up blue in honor of healthcare workers. [KRON4]
- A shooting on Wednesday night on Nob Hill (1000 block of Pine) left one man with life-threatening injuries. [Chronicle]
- An Oakland woman is sharing her experience of having COVID-19. [KRON4]
- Vladimir Putin is leaving it to minions to announce strict stay-at-home orders, but the country is finally doing it and acknowledging the pandemic. [New York Times / Moscow Times]
- The coronavirus crisis is poised to cause a severe fiscal crisis for California schools. [Chronicle]
- An RV fire in a San Jose neighborhood spread to two houses and has displaced 15 people. [Bay City News]
- Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Company donated 50,000 cookies to first responders. [KRON4]
- Another possible nail in the proverbial coffin for Juul Labs: The FTC is now suing Altria (a.k.a. the former Philip Morris American division) for antitrust violations after it dropped its own competing e-cigarette project after investing in Juul. [SF Business Times]
- The Beverly Hills Police Department found 192 rolls of toilet paper inside a stolen vehicle. [ABC 7]