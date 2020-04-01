- This was one of Northern California's driest winters on record, and a survey of April 1 snowpack in the Sierra found it to be 53 percent of average. It was the 11th lowest figure in 71 years of record keeping. [Chronicle]
- With all Muni trains now offline, riders who still need to move around on public transit say the bus shuttles are too crowded for social distancing. Pictures on Twitter show relatively full and over-full buses on the 38-Geary and L-Taraval shuttle lines. [Hoodline]
- Julius Thomas III, the actor who played Alexander Hamilton in the touring production of Hamilton that was in San Francisco, said his goodbyes to SF on ABC 7 as the show announced the cancelation of all remaining performances. The show was set to run through May 31. [ABC 7]
- Antioch police arrested an Arizona man Tuesday after a chase that went through three East Bay cities and included driving on pedestrian trails in Brentwood. [Bay City News]
- A 55-year-old man in the Mission was stabbed by an attacker Tuesday afternoon near 25th and Cypress streets and is in critical condition. [Hoodline]
- The New York Times has begun a series of obituaries for people who have died from the coronavirus, and today we lost Fountains of Wayne bassist and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, who was 52. [New York Times]
- Delfina is taking pickup and delivery orders of Stoll Family Matzo Ball Soup for passover for next week. [Delfina]
- Here are a dozen bakeries open for takeout in SF right now. [Eater]
- A rolling parade of teachers from Donlon Elementary School in Pleasanton, in their cars, rolled through Pleasanton neighborhoods today to lift the spirits of kids stuck at home. [CBS SF]
