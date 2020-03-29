- Health experts believe sheltering in place is working in the Bay Area — but an influx of COVID-19 patients is expected over the next few weeks. “Every little bit of [hope and social distancing] helps,” Santa Clara County Executive Jeffrey Smith says, reiterating that case counts aren’t climbing "too fast," and that other predictions aren't yet too alarming: “And then it takes four weeks [after sheltering in place] before you actually see some substantial change, we should know — we should have a much better idea by then.” [Chronicle]
- Also, SF's early shelter-in-place restrictions have helped the city keep pace with hospital bed needs for coronavirus patients. “I think we’re seeing some early signs that San Francisco seems to be doing something that’s working,” said John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. [CNBC]
- Hairdressers and cosmetologists are struggling to get through this pandemic. In cities across the country, barbershops and hair salons have all but come to a complete stop... as our keratin continues to grow; consider supporting them by booking (and pre-paying) for future appointments, buying their products and merchandise, and simply reaching out — via social media, text, phone call, etc. — to check in and see how they're doing. [Esquire]
- Chesa Boudin declared on Twitter that San Francisco has reduced the jail population by "25%" since the public health emergency was declared. [Twitter @chesaboudin]
- The San Francisco Police Department warns of coronavirus-related door-to-door scams; people may pose as CDC workers or city health staff asking for access to your home and ask to be paid for certain tasks and tests. [NBC Bay Area]
- Here's where (and how) you can take virtual tours of local museums and other cultural institutions from the confines of your living room. [Curbed SF]
- COVID-19-related ICU admission seemingly doubled overnight in California. [Chronicle]
- Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projections show that the country will reach "peak [medical] resources" for the coronavirus pandemic near April 14th. [IHME]
- Dr. Anthony Fauci warns the United States could see a death toll as high as 200,000 from the coronavirus. [U.S. News]