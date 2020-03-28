As the idiom goes: When the cat's away, the mice will play. Though, in this specific instance, it looks like we're the overbearing feline and SF's coyotes are the aloof vermin.

While we're all sheltering in place — ordering in our favorite takeout dishes and pre-made cocktails, streaming theatrical productions from the comfort of our couches — it's clear the city's coyotes are living their best O Magazine lives.

Unexpected things happening, maybe as a result of shelter in place. My brother just spotted three coyotes in front of my parents’ house in San Francisco. — Gianna Toboni (@GiannaToboni) March 24, 2020

The likes of SFGate and Business Insider, among a few other national and local media outlets, took notice of something peculiar on social media: Coyotes were regularly popping up in SF's urban sprawls amid the current shelter-in-place order.

One SFGate reader, Jane, saw a handful of coyotes this week at Twin Peaks, telling the news source she's "never seen one at Twin Peaks (and I've literally been there hundreds of times). I think they're feeling free to roam given the general lack of traffic." Similarly, Gianna Toboni of VICE tweeted out that her family observed three of the North American canines near her San Francisco home.

Photo: Twitter via @MattPotter

While coyotes pose little to no threat to us bipedal beings, it's worth mentioning you should never approach any wild animal — a fitting parallel now that we're all actively social distancing. Don’t offer them food; don’t throw things at them nor abuse them in any sort of way; don't be an ass-hat to them, and they'll happily leave you alone.

They're likely more afraid of us than we are of them... if for no other reason than the average man weighing three times more than even the largest of coyotes. However, should you see one of these lanky pseudo-dogs while walking your pup, make sure to keep your four-legged best friend close, preferably on a leash, to your side. Coyotes have been known to prey on domestic cats and dogs.

Nevertheless, here are some social media-snapped shots of these metaphorical "mice" taking full advantage of us "[cats]" hiding-out indoors.

Coyote on the streets of San Francisco during the coronavirus shelter in place order #mindblowing #wow pic.twitter.com/mz35HAe9ZM — manishkumar (@manishkumar457) March 23, 2020

Dear coyotes roaming the streets of San Francisco: do not visit Fisherman's Wharf, it's a tourist trap. pic.twitter.com/E5ikkr2KuV — Mike Spiegelman (@Spiegelmania) March 27, 2020

Coyote in Glen Canyon Park, San Francisco, March 2020 https://t.co/3X5S9qHsRR pic.twitter.com/NNf4yZeEhr — Bathtub Bulletin (@BathtubBulletin) March 25, 2020

I went for a walk for fresh air and a group of women called out to me. And omg, they had spotted a pack of sleeping coyotes in the middle of (usually busy) San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/NNdG3dcs2Q — Christina Farr (@chrissyfarr) March 20, 2020

