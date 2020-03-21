- Concerns over the coronavirus are pushing churches — including many in the Bay Area — to embrace online services. And, in some cases, drive-thru confessions. [KPIX / AFP]
- A 4.5-magnitude earthquake recorded near Lake Tahoe rattled parts of Northern California and Nevada around 6:30 p.m. last night. The quake’s epicenter was in Indian Hills, Nevada, with residents of both Stockton and Sacramento reporting they felt the shake. [KCRA]
- SF employers are feeling the financial pressure of coronavirus, laying off hundreds of employees — many of which are undocumented. Only people with work permits can qualify for unemployment; undocumented workers, unfortunately, may only receive help from nonprofits and wait to see if the City of San Francisco will step in. [ABC7]
- An owner of a Castro Valley gun shop objected to the recent order to close all Bay Area non-essential businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, citing that his operation is "essential" — OK, sure, Jan. [NBC Bay Area]
- This gray whale in the Monterey Bay sure as hell isn't practicing proper social distancing. [KRON4]
- San Francisco’s, arguably, most successful restaurant group, Back of the House, laid off 1,127 employees. [Eater SF]
- The County of Santa Clara is "stockpiling" medical resources as they plan to greatly increase COVID-19 testing come next week. [NBC Bay Area]
- Serious Eats published an all-encompassing guide on food safety and COVID-19. [seriouseats.com]
- COVID-19 cases in NY continue to rise as 3,254 more were confirmed by Governor Andrew Cumo this morning; Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy is expected to announce a "shelter-in-place" order for the state sometime today. [NBC New York]
- Here's how some San Franciscans are dealing with – or completely ignoring — their anxieties in the Age of COVID-19. [The Bold Italic]