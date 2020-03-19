- SFist now has a static page where we are updating the local, state, and national stats on the coronavirus pandemic. The count of cases in SF will update at 10 a.m. but stands at 51. There are now 897 cases in California.
- The coronavirus has hit a Burlingame nursing home. Three residents have tested positive and are hospitalized, and now the assisted living and memory care facility is closed to all visitors. [ABC 7]
- The State Department is getting ready to issue a Level 4 travel warning, which instructs all Americans abroad to either come home or shelter in place. The order will also instruct Americans not to travel abroad. [Politico]
- Governor Gavin Newsom just suspended all standardized testing for California's 6 million schoolkids in grades K-12. No more tests for this school year as "This time is stressful enough for students, families and educators without the additional burden of annual testing." [CBS SF]
- Tesla is cutting its workforce down at its Fremont factory from 10,000 to 2,500 employees to maintain "basic minimum operations" amid the pandemic. [BuzzFeed]
- Residents of the Tahoe region want all the vacationers to go home, stay away, and not bring the infection to them. [Chronicle]
- Another personal story and description of symptoms has come from a Nashville man who recently contracted COVID-19 on a cruise to the Bahamas. [KRON4]
- Tulsi Gabbard has finally — finally! — dropped out of the presidential race. [Associated Press]