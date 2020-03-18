- A California man with COVID-19 describes symptoms as "SO much different than a flu." He says the main distinction is constant lung pain, and a headache. [KRON4]
- Mayor London Breed went on CNN's The Situation Room Wednesday afternoon to push back on Jake Tapper's comments last night about San Franciscans not properly isolating. "The buses are empty, the streets are empty," she said, as CNN continued to show footage of a bustling Embarcadero. "We're a big city. This is a transition. This is like nothing we've ever experienced." [Twitter/CNN]
San Francisco Mayor Breed discusses the city’s shelter in place measure with @wolfblitzer. “We want you to only go out if absolutely necessary for essential services… the ultimate goal is to prevent people from contacting one another that could lead to the spread of the virus.” pic.twitter.com/Aa1LsPbtSG— The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) March 18, 2020
- BART is now eliminating one of its extra commute-hour trains after the 90-percent drop in ridership it's seen. [KRON4]
- SF bar and restaurant owners are appealing to the city for financial help. [Eater]
- Another group that is out of work: house cleaners. [HuffPo]
- Governor Newsom authorizes $150 million emergency aid fund for local governments to protect the homeless from the coronavirus. [CBS SF]
- The Golden Gate Bridge, which is privately owned, is now seeking emergency funding after traffic (and thus tolls) have gone down 70 percent. [Examiner]