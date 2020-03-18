SPONSORED - Snacks n Chill delivers healthy snacks from acclaimed, premium brands directly to your door, offering FREE standard shipping. The box is curated with 7 assorted snacks ranging from breakfast protein bars to healthy chips to sweet treats.
As more and more consumers expect products, including food, to be delivered directly to their homes, SnacksnChill.com is filling the void in the snack space.
Snacks n Chill ships within 24 hours of receiving your order and depending on your delivery location in San Francisco can even deliver same day if orders are placed before 11:00am.
Beyond the convenience of direct to door delivery, Snacks n Chill also is able to deliver products to you at a discount to the retail value of the products inside.
“Our goal is to deliver amazing snacks in a timely manner and at a great value to our customers,” says Snacks n Chill cofounder, Nicholas Chen.
All the snacks come pre-packaged and are fulfilled in our facility using the highest standards for sanitation and hygiene. The deliveries are also made without contact. Boxes are $15.95.
“We have seen that grocery stores are completely out of stock in certain instances and we want to help people get the food that they want most,” says Snacks n Chill co-founder Nicholas Chen. “By limiting trips to the store and exposure to long lines and crowded public areas, we are providing a convenient alternative to customers with our ‘no-contact’ deliveries.”
Indeed, many grocery stores have lines out the building before they even open. And with new national health advisory strongly recommending to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between people, the crowded stores often create non ideal interactions and proximity among shoppers.
Included in the Snacks n Chill boxes are an assortment of 7 premium snacks chosen from our following brand partners: Kind Bar, Bare Chips, Stacy’s Pita Crisps, Tazo Tea, GoGo Squeeze, Split Nutrition and Lay’s Sun Chips.