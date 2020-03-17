- The DMV is still open! The department is encouraging people to renew licenses online and put off coming in for 60 days, though. [KRON4]
- Wineries and breweries in Sonoma County are quickly trying to adjust to the temporary new normal, shifting to more online sales and hoping restaurant sales don't plummet. Russian River Brewing in Santa Rosa is still open because it serves food, capping capacity at 50 percent. [Press-Democrat]
- Senator Kamala Harris was one of 27 senators who co-signed a letter to President Trump saying that there needs to be a mandated work-from-home order for federal workers. "Voluntary guidance is not enough — agencies need clear orders," the senators wrote. [Chronicle]
- What are fitness-conscious San Franciscans going to do with all the gyms closing indefinitely? [KRON4]
- Federal courthouses across California are closing down until May. [CBS SF]
- Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from an Australian hospital after five days, possibly to self-isolate in a rented home. [Associated Press]
- A big SAT testing date in May is being postponed, as well as a makeup date that was scheduled in late March, due to virus concerns. [The Hill]
- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was reportedly the target of a cyberattack Sunday, though the effort was "crude" and ultimately unsuccessful. [New York Times]
- Distilleries in multiple states are switching over production lines temporarily to make hand sanitizer, in the face of a national shortage. [Associated Press]
Photo: Will Truettner