- Despite the fact that the shelter-in-place order allows people to continue to shop for food and essentials, there was a lot of panic shopping in SF today. Also, farmers' markets will be operating as usual, so everyone calm down you're not completely trapped indoors. [48 Hills]
- Mayor London Breed also announced a fund today to provide paid sick leave to minimum-wage workers in San Francisco who lack it. The fund will provide five paid sick days (40 hours) to up to 16,000 private-sector workers. [SF Business Times]
- The surge in demand for groceries means that Safeway — along with Vons and Andronico's — is hiring 2,000 new in-store and delivery employees in Northern California and western Nevada. [SFGate]
- Fearing an impact on the decennial census from the coronavirus, the U.S. Census Bureau has formed a special task force to further encourage people to participate. [Nexstar]
- An 11-year-old girl was left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver in the Tenderloin on Saturday night. [Examiner]
- A San Francisco State University employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19. [Examiner]
- Bay Area families are grappling with questions about childcare and home-schooling now that all the schools are closed. [KQED]
- Sonoma County supervisors are considering allocating $1 million from the general fund to assist with the coronavirus response, including purchases of medical supplies and personal protective equipment for triage centers. [CBS SF]
- The NPR Arts Desk has some ideas for coping with these stressful times which include binging America's Next Top Model on Hulu or Amazon. [KQED]
- And since everyone is stuck at home for St. Patrick's Day, here's a recipe from CBS News for Irish lamb stew.