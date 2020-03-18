- State labor officials are answering questions about paid sick leave and more for sidelined workers who are quarantined. [CBS SF]
- Governor Gavin Newsom has put the California National Guard on alert for possible "humanitarian missions," including maintaining peace at grocery stores. [KTVU]
- Newsom also warned that schools across the state may have to remain closed until summer. [Mercury News]
- Whole Foods is joining a movement to open an hour early to allow senior citizens to shop separately, at 8 a.m. [CBS SF]
- The U.S. and Canada are working on a mutual ban on non-essential travel across the border. [Chronicle]
- United Airlines has announced it will be slashing international flights next month by 85 percent, and domestic flights by 60 percent. [SF Business Times]
- Campgrounds across the state are being closed. [CBS SF]
- The shelter-in-place order is devastating to the local coffeeshop scene. [Chronicle]
- New York State's COVID-19 cases are climbing, now up to 2,480, with 16 deaths. [ABC 7]
Photo: Robert Bye