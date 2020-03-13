- Mayor London Breed and the Department of Public Health are now saying that non-essential gatherings of 100 people or more are now prohibited in SF. [LondonBreed/Twitter]
- Breed also on Friday announced a moratorium on all evictions that stem from the pandemic. [KRON4]
- Santa Clara County is banning all events of 100 people or more, and saying events of over 35 people have to prove that measures are being taken to keep people safe from the coronavirus. [KTVU]
- There are now six people in the San Jose Fire Department who have tested positive for COVID-19. [Chronicle]
- Santa Clara County just recorded its second death from the virus, a woman in her 80s. [Mercury News]
- The number of cases in the Bay Area rose to 168 today, with 23 in SF and 277 in California. [Chronicle]
- And a fourth TSA agent at San Jose Airport has tested positive. [Mercury News]
- Multiple other school districts around the Bay Area have closed, and Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order ensuring that the schools' funding continues despite the closures. [Chronicle]
- The Grand Princess virus cases are being linked back to the original Seattle cases via genetic sequencing — and the West Coast outbreak appears traceable to Seattle. [SFist]
- So far, this week, neighborhood restaurants and bars are doing OK, but there are a lot especially downtown that will not fare well. [Chronicle]
- La Taqueria is temporarily closing due to the pandemic. [Chronicle]
- And something slightly heartwarming:
Sicily has figured out this whole self-isolation thing.#COVID19 #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/93whPVtQcR— John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) March 13, 2020
