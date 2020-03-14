- Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff took to Twitter yesterday to announce the company will donate $1.5M to the City's Give2SF fund. The "city's largest private employer" aims to increase their donation to the fund as more businesses and individuals become affected by the novel coronavirus; Wells Fargo, for shade-able context, gave $150K. [Chronicle/ sf.gov]
- Ayesha and Steph Curry join forces with the Alameda County Community Food Bank to ensure kids don't go hungry over school closures. The local power couple donated — likely a sizable sum — to the local food bank via their East Bay-based non-profit, Eat. Learn. Play., and they're also asking others to donate, if they can. [KRON4]
- And speaking of the Warriors, the NBA team gave $1M to support part-time Chase Center employees. The Warriors employ more than 1,000 seasonal employees who work in various functions at each NBA game — like food services, security, guest services, custodial, etc. — and now the team's players, members of ownership, and coaches have all banded together to secure a generous donation to aid those out-of-work staff. [Mercury News]
- Now eight San Jose firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19. The City of San Jose confirmed the news yesterday, noting they're also tracking the conditions of the 46 personnel who might have been exposed to the virus at some point. [KRON4]
- While rumors of a food delivery boom have been circulating around these past few weeks, anecdotally speaking, it's not looking like the case — yet, that is. [Eater SF]
- South Bay communities are slowing to a halt as mass closures and precautionary measures over the novel coronavirus continue to pile up. [ABC7]
- SF Station put together an ever-so-helpful, detailed map on where in-need San Francisco families can go to get free meals and groceries amid school closure woes. [SF Station]
- Seventeen men allegedly tied to the MS-13 gang were indicted in a violent years-long SF crime spree in the Mission District. [KTVU]
- Here's a sublime, thought-provoking read on how this most recent pandemic is unearthing "deep-rooted" racism in the Bay Area. [The Bold Italic]