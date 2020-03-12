- All San Francisco public schools will close for three weeks to thwart the spread of novel coronavirus. San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) announced today that prolonged school closures go into effect this coming Monday through April 3rd, the end of the SFUSD's scheduled spring break — leaving 54,000 or more school-age San Franciscans to twiddle their thumbs. [KTVU]
- Oakland declares a public health emergency amid growing COVID-19 concerns. The Oakland City Council voted unanimously today on approving a resolution to declare a public health emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, allowing the City of Oakland to use labor resources and financial aid to combat the disease... especially in "unsheltered communities." [KPIX]
- "Hamilton" is canceled at the Golden Gate Theatre because, well, you guessed it: the coronavirus. BroadwaySF announced that playtimes for the Lin-Manuel Miranda-produced musical will be dropped through March 25th. [SF Weekly]
- Four San Jose firefighters tested positive for COVID-19. [ABC7]
- Niantic postpones its wildly popular "Pokemon Go Abra Community Day." [Bay City News Group]
- Today was the single-worst day on Wall Street in over 30 years. [KRON4]
- San Mateo bans gatherings of more than 250 people. [Chronicle]
- 18 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Santa Clara, bringing the county's total to 66 — the highest in the Bay Area. [ABC7]
- You can now engage in "social distancing" with your food-delivery driver. [Eater SF]
