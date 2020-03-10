- The total number of Bay Area coronavirus cases stands at 88, with 43 in Santa Clara County and 13 in San Francisco. That number will likely rise today, with SF's number getting updated at noon. [KRON4]
- Today's Michigan primary could make or break the Bernie Sanders campaign. Also, Washington State is voting today amid the virus outbreak. [Associated Press]
- The city of Monterey has banned all cruise ships for the time being. The city sees only 15 to 20 cruise stops a year. [Chronicle]
- A 52-year-old man was arrested Monday in Berkeley for allegedly stabbing an elderly man and then biting a witness who tried to intervene. [CBS SF]
- Two more Moscone conventions have canceled in March and April, adding around 55,000 more lost hotel nights to the tally. [SF Business Times]
- Lowell High School in SF remains closed through today after the mother of a student tested positive for COVID-19. [CBS SF]
- That rain that Mike Nicco's "European model" predicted would be coming between Monday and Wednesday isn't actually coming. [Mercury News]
- Apple has suddenly changed its tunes about Clorox wipes, saying it's OK to use them on your iPhone. [ABC7]
Photo: Dennis Cortes