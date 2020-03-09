A suspect has been taken into custody in Sonoma County in connection with the October 2016 murder of Sonoma State University student Kirk Kimberly.

Kimberly's body was found in a shallow grave on the Rohnert Park campus in early November 2016. The 18-year-old had been stabbed multiple times, and had first been reported missing by his family on October 17, 2016. He was found by a campus groundskeeper, partially buried face down in some shrubbery near the Green Music Center.

On Monday, as the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat reports, Sonoma County Sheriff's officials announced that they had arrested 20-year-old Daniel Carrillo of Rohnert Park. The suspect would have been around 16 or 17 years old at the time of the murder, and he is also reportedly facing some charges he accrued as a juvenile.

KPIX reports that Carrillo was already in detention at the California Youth Authority in Stockton — for a different crime — when he was picked up by Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies and booked in Sonoma. He's now in custody on a no-bail warrant.

The sheriff’s office further said that detectives had been "conducting follow-up interviews and reviewing physical and forensic evidence in the case" over the past three years, per KPIX. It's not yet known how Carrillo and Kimberly might have known each other, or if they did — but investigators early on in the case said the stabbing suggested the victim and killer knew one another.

As the Press-Democrat notes, Kimberly grew up an only child in Cotati, practiced jiu jitsu, and had attended schools in Rohnert Park before going to Sonoma State for college in the fall of 2016. His mother, Jennifer Kimberly, told authorities back in 2016 that her son had no known enemies, and that he was still in touch with an ex-girlfriend. "He was so loved. His friends are all in shock. Nobody gets it," she said.

