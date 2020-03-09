- Alameda County prosecutor Butch Ford gave his closing arguments Monday in the trial of John Lee Cowell, the mentally ill man accused of murdering 18-year-old Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station in 2018. Ford again played surveillance video of the murder, and urged jurors to "believe your eyes." [Chronicle]
- KTVU has copter footage of the miserable passengers on the Grand Princess hanging out on their cabin terraces while docked in Oakland today. Those needing medical attention were evacuated first, and 962 California residents come next. [KTVU]
- A cheering crowd greeted the cruise ship passengers as they passed under the Golden Gate Bridge this morning, and this guy was at the Port of Oakland with a sign telling them they are "not a #." [CBS SF]
- ICYMI, a Santa Clara woman with underlying health issues — the first case of "community spread" in the county several weeks back — became the second person to die of COVID-19 today. [Mercury News]
- Some local homeless people say that they are especially scared of contracting the coronavirus. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco has just pledged $5 million to helping keep the homeless and elderly safe during the outbreak — including funding extra cleaning at shelters and SROs. [Examiner]
- Washington State has its primary tomorrow, amid coronavirus panic and some encouraged restrictions of movement around Seattle. [New York Times]
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has reportedly reached some kind of agreement with an activist investor who was trying to oust him. [SF Business Times]
- Facebook caved and labeled a Trump campaign video of Biden as "partially false." [VICE]
- The band Led Zeppelin won an appeal at the Ninth Circuit today in a case in which the writer of an earlier song claimed copyright infringement from "Stairway to Heaven." [Bay City News]