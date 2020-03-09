Ittoryu Gozu (201 Spear Street) is taking a bit longer than expected to reemerge following a New Year's Eve fire that damaged its all-important hearth.

An expected two-month rebuild is looking more like three and a half, and while reservations will become available again this week, those will be for after an expected reopening date of April 16. The reconstruction on the hearth has turned out to be a more "meticulous" process than originally thought, according to the team.

According to a release, chef and co-owner Matt Zimmerman — formerly of Alexander's Steakhouse — has used the time off to retool and expand the menu a bit as well. The restaurant will import a whole cow each month, and the menu will showcase 42 items, corresponding to the number of muscles in the animal. Each dish will feature "the ideal technique to express each [muscle] paired with a seasonal ingredient that complements [it]." And, the team adds, "On any given night, guests will be served 14-16 dishes across 10-12 courses in succession."

Example dishes given are flash-grilled biceps of Wagyu (with caramelized onion, ginger and brown rice vinegar), and a stuffed morel mushroom with confit neck of Wagyu, grilled asparagus, spruce, yuzu, and butter.

The original menu at Ittoryu Gozu, which just opened its doors in November, offered prix fixe options between $120 and $150, both highlighting Wagyu beef cooked over charcoal on Japanese robata grills.

The reopening will also feature separate reservations for the Whiskey Lounge within the restaurant, with a "curated experience" brought by newly appointed Whisky Specialist Adam Riddle — formerly a "cocktail curator" at Roka Akor. Options will include single pours of Japanese whiskey, housemade whisky highballs, and whiskey flights. This can be done on its own, or experienced before or after dinner.

Reservations for both the restaurant and whiskey lounge go live on Thursday, March 12, with availability beginning April 16. Look for those here.