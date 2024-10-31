JUMP TO THE LIST ⤵ The moving process in San Francisco can make for an adventure, sometimes welcomed and often challenging. Were I to become poetic about moving, I might say that this reflects the complexity of the city itself. I could suggest that moving across our famous hills, narrow & winding streets, and within delightful but often compact Victorian homes is the joy that goes hand-in-hand with the suffering of living in San Francisco at large. Aimless analogies aside, choosing the right moving company in San Francisco is essential to not only your peace of mind but also the actual physical integrity of your belongings. This is true whether you're making a transition from one house to another in the Mission District, or you are moving between strangely cavernous loft-style apartments within the same building complex in SoMa. Highest-quality moving services is always of greater need here. That's why we've put together a guide to the 18+ best movers in SF. Whether you're looking for a full-service option or a budget-friendly pick, each of these companies tops our list for ensuring that your belongings are handled with the utmost care and efficiency. Why is this list free to read?
California Movers
#1 of 21 Best Moving Companies in San Francisco
Due to an all-inclusive package of services that ranges from local and long-distance relocation, office moving, and storage solutions, one is assured of a great moving experience in San Francisco, California, with California Movers. This is a fully licensed and insured company, hence guaranteeing smooth and stress-free transition services for both residential and commercial clients. With more than 32 trucks of various sizes, their professional movers have been very well-trained and competent in handling your precious items with utmost care. Respected by premier companies like Apple, Dropbox, and eBay, California Movers is the partner you want for your next move. They also offer free estimates and take on last-minute moves. They are, therefore, versatile for whatever need there may be in moving in the city by the bay.
Dependable Movers
#2 of 21 Best Moving Companies in San Francisco
Dependable Movers is an experienced team that makes your moving process smooth. With years of experience, this professional team of movers has moved apartments, houses, offices, and retail places both in regular and complicated ways and does the job with safety and efficiency. By packing and boxing with care, they ensure that your most sensitive items are well-guarded during transport. With services such as white glove care and free estimates, Dependable Movers offers a very fluid transition and does so in a stress-free manner. They enjoy the trust of clients who consider it a detailed and reliable company, and hence, highly recommend it for relocation within San Francisco.
SF Bay Area Moving
#3 of 21 Best Moving Companies in San Francisco
Among the moving companies in San Francisco, Bay Area, and beyond, SF Bay Area Moving can be rated as one of the best. The company provides full-service moving, packing, and storage for residential and commercial customers. From fragile items to heavy Furniture, their team of expert professionals can handle it all with immense precision and care. As fully insured, licensed, and bonded, Packers Movers SF will efficiently handle every move with reliability. With hundreds of satisfied clients and great reputation based on word-of-mouth referrals, they seamlessly handle your transition to your new location, be it across town or across the country. Their expertise in the business and commitment to excellence make them the best professionals to deal with for your moving requirements.
Pure Moving Company
#4 of 21 Best Moving Companies in San Francisco
Pure Moving Company has provided great moving services to Los Angeles for more than six years. They provide comprehensive services ranging from residential, commercial, long-distance, and apartment moving services to let your transition be seamless from A to B, either locally or cross-country. With their transparent and all-inclusive pricing model, they rule out any hidden fees that make the moving day stress-free. With a team of highly qualified professionals, Pure Moving ensures the handling of your belongings with delicacy and precision. Their commitment to making sure their customers are satisfied and that the service provided is effective makes them a trustworthy choice for anyone planning a Bay Area move.
Southwest Local and Long Distance Movers
#5 of 21 Best Movers in San Francisco
Southwest Moving is your one-stop shop whenever you need to haul your life from one place to another. Well, let me put it this way: these guys take moving pretty seriously-like it's their stuff. And would you not want that? Their secret sauce? Employees that are not only highly qualified and licensed but also trained and experienced, knowing just what to do with your stuff. They are all about communication from the second you get them on the phone: it's all about consistent, constant communication. And they get it-they get that you're stressed, and they make sure you know where your precious belongings are at every stage. People rave about their speed and security, flying through the process without compromising safety. And the icing on the cake: they treated my move as if it was their own. But let me warn you, if you are thinking to hire them, they sure are all about the details. Every. Single. One. So if you're the type who sweats the small stuff, these are your people. They are different from the rest because they care. Like, really care. No wonder they're among the best in the business.
West Coast Moving Systems San Francisco
#6 of 21 Top San Francisco Moving Companies
West Coast Moving Systems, San Francisco-where moving is not just moving, it is an art form. Be it a whole house or just a couch, these guys know their thing and can make it happen. And oh, they get it: moving sucks. They make it suck less. How? By being thorough. From that very first "Hey, I need to move" to the last box drop in your new digs, they got you covered. Their movers? Pros with packing techniques that would make your grandma proud. Latest equipment, too. And with a gentle touch for your precious piano or that safe you never actually put anything in. So, what really sets them apart from the competitors? The customer service, baby. Like super over and above. They say, "Oh my god, their service is top-notch," because that's all it is, setting expectations and then blowing them out of the water. They are one of the best in the business because they truly care about stuff. Like, really care. The kind of care that makes you exclaim, "Man, they are moving my stuff as if it's their own." So, if you are looking to move, here is your team.
Route 66 Moving Company
#7 of 21 Amazing Movers in San Francisco
Route 66 Moving Company-where moving is not just a chore, it is a passion. And these guys? They get it. Moving is not cool and is usually a headache; they try to make it less sucky. How? By offering 2 Pro Movers + Truck for $180/hr or 3 Pro Movers + Truck for $240/hr. There's a 2-hour minimum, but as the saying goes, quality does not come cheap. What makes them the best? Attention to detail. From that very first "Hey, I need to move" to the last box dropped in at your new spot, they got you covered. Their movers? Pros with packing techniques that'd make your momma proud. Latest gear, too. And a gentle touch for your precious heirlooms or that weirdly heavy safe you never use. People go crazy over their efficiency, but let's be realistic here, they all about setting expectations and then meeting them. They are literally among the best in the game-they actually care, ahem-really care. You know, that kind of care that you are looking at them and telling yourself, "Wow, they are moving my stuff as if they are their own." Anyway, if you're eyeing a move, they're your guys. And remember, time is money. Total cost = move time x hourly rate. Simple math. Worth every penny.
In & Out Movers and Storage
#8 of 21 Top-Notch San Francisco Moving Companies
In & Out Movers and Storage is one of the cream of the crop in the niche. They do things a little differently, being fast, efficient, and affordable-they claim. And indeed, they mean it. From intra-city to cross-the-bay moves, these guys have got you covered. Give them a call for a free estimate and see for yourself. They are licensed by the Public Utilities Commission of California, PUC CAL T-0191818, and bring an element of professionalism that's just hard to match. Everyone speaks of their speedy and efficient service, but what makes them different? An uncanny ability to let your move seem like a breeze. And their cost? Pretty darn reasonable. Smoother from start to finish. But, remember, they are all about setting expectations and then meeting them. So, what's the catch? Well, there isn't one-just a reliable moving company making waves in the industry. The team consists of top-notch pros who treat your belongings with kid gloves. And the equipment? State-of-the-art. They're here to help, and they do it with a smile. So, if you're pondering a move, In & Out Movers and Storage might just be your best bet. And remember, time is money.
Winter Moving
#9 of 21 Best San Francisco Moving Companies
Winter Moving is a fully licensed and insured moving company based in San Francisco, specializing in residential and commercial moves. Founded in 2009, the company has successfully assisted thousands of customers across the Bay Area, extending services to Southern California. Offering both short and long-term storage solutions at their San Francisco warehouse, Winter Moving ensures that your possessions are well-protected. Customers can expect competitive rates alongside a seamless moving experience. Their array of packing options, including self, partial, and full packing, caters to diverse needs, while premium White Glove services ensure high-end care for valuable items. In addition, their disposal and junk removal services help declutter efficiently. Prioritizing customer satisfaction, Winter Moving stands out for its efficiency, reliability, and glowing customer reviews on platforms like Yelp and Google. As one of the top-rated moving companies in the region, they excel in providing quick, safe, and smooth transitions for all moving needs. Their experienced team utilizes the necessary equipment and methods to ensure each task is handled with care and precision. Emphasizing the importance of both time and quality service, Winter Moving & Storage aims to alleviate the stress associated with moving, making the transition to your new home or office as seamless as possible.
Smart People Moving
#10 of 21 Top Movers in San Francisco
The company name says it all! Smart People Moving is not your average San Francisco moving company. Oh no. These people are the best of the best movers. They turn chaos into everything but chaos. And they have rules: three hours paid for a minimum on all jobs and a one-bedroom minimum. In other words, don't bother calling them for a tiny thing. But when you are dealing with those heavy antiques or hiring for a big cross-country move, they are the ones for the job. Talk about professional movers! They can adjust to any situation. Truly, they seem to have seen it all. Anyone considering hiring them should keep in mind the following. First, leave your phone number when asking for a quote. They prefer personal communications. And no surprise if they ask quite a good number of questions with such requests; they just want to make sure they get it right. What differentiates them? Their carefully handling very heavy and antique items with care and delicacy. And hey, their packing service fully is a godsend for those unable to cope with packing. So, for those in a line for a mover in the Bay Area, this might be a smart choice.
Golden Bay Relocation
#11 of 21 Top-Notch Movers in San Francisco
Golden Bay Relocation is there for you, moving! Not any ordinary removals company, but a total vibe! With an experienced team that treats your possessions with the utmost affection, their smooth move is guaranteed with no stress in the air. Packing, loading, transportation, and unpacking-they do it all. And they do it more than well. They stand apart from competition not only because they are one of the eighteen leading movers in San Francisco but because they care. Customers speak highly of their professionalism and the way they handle everything, making sure that nothing gets lost or damaged in the process. Now, let's be frank; that is tough to find in the moving business. They do step up to the plate for little moves too. They can pack your grandma's china for you. Or, if you're moving from a studio apartment, that should be a piece of cake. They technically have this down to a science. So, if you want a moving company that spices efficiency with a personal touch, look no further. Go for Golden Bay Relocation! Just a word of warning, this one gets booked up, so act fast. Move with ease; move with them.
Jay's Small Moves
#12 of 21 Best Movers in San Francisco
Looking for a moving company that won't have you pulling out your hair? Jay's Small Moves is right for you. Fully licensed and insured, they bring a professional-but-chill ability to the Bay Area, all in the name of packingrmoving up to be as unstressful as possible-and in a very stressful city, mind you. And inexpensive? You bet. Reviews on them have flooded in-there is virtually nothing they cannot handle, from grandmas' delicate china to your colossal sectional sofa, staying unscathed and not a single item out of order.What's their secret? Their attention to detail and the way they treat your belongings as if they were their own. But wait. You are familiar with those movers who toss boxes like they're playing a game of Tetris? Not here, these guys take their time and be certain all the boxes are packed, loaded, and transported like it matters. And the real kicker? They don't just do moving jobs that require a crew the size of a division; they can move someone out of a studio apartment or just a couple of pieces of furniture. And they LOVE to be on time, arrive promptly, and finish the job quickly. Oh, and did I mention they are one of the best in their niche? Yes, they are! How? They really care. So, if you are in San Francisco and want equipment movers who are proficient but give you that personal feeling, Jay's Small Moves is your best bet. Just remember, they are popular for a reason, so don't wait too long to book.
NorthStar Moving Company
#13 of 21 Top San Francisco Moving Companies
Considering a move where your partner offers all support? Look no further than NorthStar Moving Company. For eco-luxury moods since 1994, these guys have been shaking the moving business with their services. Yeah, that's right—eco-luxury. With more flair than the average daily movers, they have been chipping away at making moving less stressful and leaving Mother Earth to smile. Vanity Fair and Elle Decor mentioned them, along with a few other celebrity endorsements to swear by them. The reason for their uniqueness is personalized caring. They don't merely load your belongings into the truck; they afford them deserving attention coming from a company that receives more awards for service than any moving company exists. They also provide local, long-distance, and international moves, along with storage options and those fancy eco-luxury packages. As for carry-on customer care: people rave they provide outstanding customer service and make even the hardest moves look easy. Mentioning one of the best in their niche? They have the awards and the client roster to back it up. If you're considering a move, just know that NorthStar Moving Company will make life easier. You won't regret it.
Pedros Moving Services
#14 of 21 Amazing Movers in San Francisco
Looking for a moving company that will not leave you pulling your hair out? Pedro's Moving Services Inc could very well be your knight in shining armor! They specialize in everything that deals with residential and commercial moving, and they can turn the tide of moving into a walk in the park. Equipped with the right gadgetry and gizmos, they take care of everything from packing your precious knick-knacks to getting that grand piano out three flights of stairs unscathed. And the prices are competitive enough that you won't have to feel as if you are selling a kidney. What is the difference? It is focusing on the person with an assurance that you will be happy as a clam! Customers rave regarding how they have made moving a nice and effortless experience, so one can just put the focus into settling. And last but not least, they are among the finest players in their niche: yes, that spot was well earned through being reliable and efficient every time! So, if you are thinking of hiring a moving company, keep in mind that Pedro's Moving Services Inc is really dedicated towards making your life easier. No stress, no fuss; just a smooth move.
Kora Moving
#15 of 21 Top-Notch San Francisco Moving Companies
Kora Moving was born when Carlos Viera felt awfully intense to opt to get moving with all the other shady moving companies that plundering within SF. Beginning with a radical promise of fairness for clients in 2018, Kora Moving has fast gathered a resonance on top of the San Francisco scene. And why? Well, by genuinely caring about their clients. Picture this. They help more than three hundred San Franciscans per annum to move from little apartments to expansive office spaces both within the state and beyond., And sure, they aren't just about moving stuff across town-they'll trail your possession all the way out to Southern California (if that's where life beckons you). What Kora Moving brings is wide-ranging, tireless workaholism and genuinely caring customer service legs their rank. And not to forget about their price competitiveness-that won't break your bank with the bait and switch game. But hey, don't take my word for it, their stellar reviews speak for themselves. Moving? Do remember that Kora Moving's whole goal is to ensure your transition goes as smooth as possible. No stress, no drama, just good old-fashioned work. So should you be looking for a moving company that shelves off the baggage of work for you, Kora Moving will forever be one to put you at ease.
Puma Moving Company
#16 of 21 Best Movers in San Francisco
Puma Moving provides professional relocation services 24/7, and their workers are remarkable - they are top-notch, and most importantly, they value and are very careful with the goods of the client. They undergo trainings on a monthly basis to update their knowledge, hence, its less likely that their customer care will be attended by an unskilled staff. In addition to being professional in their work, they are also a licensed, insured and bonded moving company. What truly differentiates this company from rivals is the dedication they have for their customers. They will allocate a move coordinator to you, and this person will follow through with your move from the onset.
Kerb Bay Area Movers
#17 of 21 Top San Francisco Moving Companies
Kerb Bay Area Movers ain’t just your regular moving company you know what I’m saying. What makes them stand out? Well, it is their passion to keep things real honest and without any arm twisting which is a rarity these days in this line of business. Best & efficient moving team? Check. Insurance for your household goods transport and your vehicles? Double check. And no double drive time fee–it’s a game changer. Also, their easy availability 7 days a week, from relocation specialists, leaves you in standby rather than waiting. And not to mention they have fixed prices and rates with no additional charges included. Yeah, that's right. Everything from local to long distance moving, auto shipping, superior packing, custom made crates and storage across the country was available at their disposal. And if you’re planning on an interstate move, they give you a free estimate of the in-home, and price lock at the end. Not a thing creative; just good and steady. And the fact that Kerb™ is one of the finest in its line of business is due to their concerted efforts to offer you the best services in a personal way, to make your move as easy as pie. Therefore, when opting for a shift, you should remember that Kerb™ is not a simple list; it is a reliable associate of your transition process.
Good Green Moving
#18 of 21 Amazing San Francisco Moving Companies
That is what we get from the name of the company, Good Green Moving. Okay, not all, but a great deal. This ain’t the run-of-the-mill moving company, oh no – it is a company that goes to great lengths to make sure it is as green as possible while also ensuring that its customers are more than 100 percent satisfied. And this they do from local and residential moving services to long distance and even business relocation services. They even do things like TV mounting & unmounting, piano moving and they are not tired of listing, they have got jazzy names for everything. And, in addition, they provide plastic or USA made cardboard boxes for multiple uses, and yes, they pack, label and crate those delicate specialty items as true experts. And one more thing. They store and mark according to the areas of the house and buy even temporary ‘No Parking’ signs. Not to mention what is unique and really quite heartening – their responsibility and desire to be good world citizens. The people in the organization are expected to maintain the highest standard of responsibility, trust and integrity. In other words, if you are thinking of relocating, you cannot simply take the number and have Good Green Moving off the list as a company of choice. They are your ally in your relocation process. And yes, they are one of the best in their niche, providing clients with an opportunity to make the moving services sustainable without only a dream.
Perez’s Moving
#19 of 21 Top-Notch Movers in San Francisco
Perez’s Moving is the best solution for anyone who wants to move in the city without stress. They cover all aspects from complete packing & unpacking, local and interstate commercial and residential. And they move all the equipment — the truck, padding, shrink wrap, sheets, straps, ropes, tools, treads, dollies, and many others. They are fully licensed and insured and are present for business, 7 days a week. Oh, and did we mention, they are one of the best out there in their category? Yeah, they are. Why? Since they promise satisfaction and provide estimates for free. So, I assure you you would not have any regrets making them your choice. But let's get real. What makes Perez’s Moving a different company? It’s the little things. The attention to detail. The fact that your furniture will be taken apart and reassembled, the variety of moving trucks to hire according to your preference and the professional movers who know how to go about the exercise. Also, they own the loading & unloading of Pods and do it with the ease of a professional. The deals made by people with Speed and its employees are predicted to be very effusive and friendly people, who actually make moving seem like a piece of cake. However, it is important to note that people book for the sightseeing services a lot frequently, and therefore booking earlier is beneficial. Although if you are concerned about your valuables then they do have excellent equipment and very cautious while handling the pieces. Therefore, if you are thinking that you’ll need to move, then you don’t need to look any further than the list because Perez’s Moving is the company to call.
Bystroff Moving Company
#20 of 21 Best San Francisco Moving Companies
Crazy moving company San Francisco moving company and business- Bystroff Moving Company is your one-stop solution for moving. They offer everything from residential moving services, art packing, and special event moving, to professional packing services. Their trained movers? Top-notch. And they have a work ethic that is frankly speaking, unbeatable. Accurate estimates, too. Now this is where Bystroff stands out – their immediate services and commitment to intrastate relocation in California. Shooting across the Greater Bay Area such as East Bay, Napa, Marin County, North Bay – Solano County, they are more than ready to accommodate. Employees enjoy this feature as it takes much pressure off your head every time you need to pack delicate items or expensive artwork. And the movers? These are often presented as super efficient, hard-working and reliable workers. Even in one of the reviews, they described how the team manage a call they received at the last minute. But here we are not to overlook those precise computations—no additions or extra charges are in the picture. You didn’t have to think twice about why they moved to the list of top movers. By the way, have we told you about their special event projects? Ideal for those who need some support during important games. Therefore, Bystroff Moving Company is a company you want to meet in case you have such a plan in the near future. Still remember that they are always booked and therefore should make arrangements ahead of time.
Continue Moving Company 延续搬家
#21 of 21 Top Movers in San Francisco
Next is Continue Moving Company, 延续搬家, this he says is one of the best kept secrets in San Francisco and in the moving business as well, they offer professionalism at an affordable price. You understand, of course, that moving from place to place is not anyone’s favorite pastime, don’t you? Well, it feels so easy with these kinds of people. Having a team that is not only professional but friendly, super laid back and reliable is the best feeling ever, they’ve got your back. And free packing materials? Heck yeah. Not to mention one will not be frantically looking for boxes or bubble wrap anymore. Plus, their prices? Totally reasonable. But how agents make Continue Moving special? Its safe handling of your precious stuff. Of course, the authors of horror stories with broken heirlooms or scratched furniture are missing. And, did we mention, they are honest? Like, really honest. It’s refreshing to note there are no extra charges, or surprise fees to add to your total amount due. For those who are still on the fence, consider this: their service is quite extraordinarily buttery and as for their team? Efficient and reliable. In fact, one of the reviews was full of praise of how the movers easily and professionally manage a complex, last-minute task. And let’s not forget they work in the top tier of what there is in their line of profession. Why? This is where they’re getting it right – all the big three: professionalism, low prices, and reliability. Thus, if you are in San Francisco and you need a moving company that will not fail you then you should try Continue Moving Company 延续搬家 . Just remember to make a reservation, these gentlemen are popular!
WHY THIS SPONSORED LIST IS FREE TO READ
The above sponsored list includes Moving Companies Services that SFist believes actively provides superior services. In some cases, they are among the most successful teams in the region. In some cases, companies listed pay variable, sponsorship listing fees or commissions which effect the ranking position of the teams, but they are still known to have a history of providing great products or services. To learn more about SFist's classifieds listings read more here.