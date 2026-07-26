- Authorities recovered a dead body from the San Francisco Bay near Point Diablo on Saturday morning. SFPD has yet to confirm if the deceased has ties to the boat that sank near Alcatraz on July 14. [ABC 7]
- A party in an open field in Morgan Hill turned to chaos on Saturday night after a shooting left one dead and seven others injured. No related arrests have been announced. [KTVU]
- Berlin's celebration of Christopher Street Day, one of Europe's most prominent LGBTQ+ events, was marred by tragedy after someone drove a vehicle into the crowd, killing one person, and subsequently attacked several others with a machete. Following a manhunt, Berlin authorities confirmed they'd shot and killed the suspect at a nearby complex. [CNN]
- A woman was taken to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after being struck by an electric unicycle while crossing the Great Highway. [Mission Local]
- Move over Nic Cage: Ryan Gosling will star in a new Ghost Rider movie, which was first announced during Saturday's star-studded Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con. [Hollywood Reporter]
- Seattle authorities are attempting to identify two people who successfully parachuted off the 605-foot Space Needle on Friday. [ABC 7]
- The Pentagon has quietly reinstated the names of four soldiers killed in Iranian strikes last week after President Trump originally defended their absences owing to the deaths happening during a "ceasefire." [CNN]
- Sources and documents reveal ICE's newest terror campaign will reportedly target Haitians following the upcoming expiration of their Temporary Protected Status. [CBS]
- President Trump's efforts to limit the use of mail-in ballots hit another snag on Saturday as a U.S. appellate court upheld an earlier ruling blocking Trump's order to create a federal voter list. [New York Times]
Image: Richmond Police Department