A malnourished sea lion pup who was found waddling up the street at 48th Avenue and Irving Street in April and subsequently named Irving was returned to the wild last week following veterinary care.

The Marine Mammal Center posted video Wednesday of Irving being released on a beach in Monterey on June 25 alongside a fellow patient from the center, another California sea lion pup named Jade. Both pups were treated for malnourishment, and are now getting a second chance out in the wild.

"Irving made headlines after stranding in San Francisco facing starvation and an uncertain future," the Marine Mammal Center says, adding that he made a full recovery and offering their thanks to the SFPD and the SF Rec and Park Department for their help with the rescue.

Irving, who was around 10 months old at the time, was rescued on April 16 and veterinarians at the Marine Mammal Center said he was about 40 pounds underweight for his age — or weighing about half of what he should.

"When our rangers found Irving, he was severely malnourished and weighed about half of what a seal pup his age should," the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department wrote. “After months of expert care and rehabilitation, he’s healthy, strong, and back where he belongs.”







Irving was placed in a pool pen with two other rescued sea lions — Jade, presumably, being one of them. And vets say he gorged himself on fish at first and appeared to give himself a stomachache.

"I think they improve when they have the company of their cohort,” said the Marine Mammal Center's Associated Veterinarian Dr. Dane Whitaker, speaking to KRON4. “That encourages to eat well, it encourages competition between animals together, so I think it reinforces their care."

Whitaker also told the station that he was pleased with all the news coverage of Irving's rescue, saying, "Anything that gets the public interested in the work that we do and can help promote the health of animals of the ocean and the ocean itself is just really going to be helpful."

Another malnourished sea lion pup was found in a Mountain View parking lot in January and also taken to the Marine Mammal Center for rehabilitation.

Related: Chonkers the Stellar Sea Lion Appears to Have Left the Bay For Now