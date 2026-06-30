Pride parade-goers on Sunday may have seen someone in a Deadpool costume dancing skillfully up Market Street, much like the famed Dancepool who appears in the opening of Deadpool & Wolverine. And that was, in fact, the real Dancepool.

Dancepool, aka trained dancer Nick Pauley, actually grew up in San Francisco and has attended SF Pride before, but never in the Deadpool getup — which had to have been pretty hot and constricting, dancing up the entire two-mile parade route. But, Pauley says, he had a blast at this year's parade on Sunday.

"I was born in San Francisco. My first Pride was at 17 years old in San Francisco," Pauley writes on Instagram. "The first time I ever performed at any Pride festival was at the Civic Center in 2019, and now… my first US Pride parade IS IN SF."

Pauley, who was cast in the 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine as Ryan Reynolds's dance stand-in — memorably dancing to NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" in between doing battle in the film's opening scene — danced alongside a contingent of fellow actors from the SAG-AFTRA union.

He added, "So so grateful to celebrate Love in my favorite city. I’m honored to have walked with my fellow members in @sagaftra - Thank you to everyone I shared today with. One of the best experiences ever and definitely my favorite SF Pride."

Later on the parade route, as seen in the clip below, he did take the mask off to cool down.

Pauley credits his dad with shooting all the footage, saying, "I’m so impressed. He killed it."

Pauley is an out gay man and a real-life Magic Mike who dances with the Chippendales, and he's danced with Sam Smith and Kim Petras at the Grammy Awards, in Doja Cat's "Get Into It (Yuh)" video, as well as in the movie The Prom.

And he's occasionally been known to post thirst traps when home in San Francisco.