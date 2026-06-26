An intense road-rage incident occurred Tuesday in SF's Richmond District, and was caught on camera by bystanders.

The situation went down Tuesday afternoon around 2 pm in the area of California Street and Parker Avenue, as KRON4 reports, and a bystander began filming after what may have been some sort of fender-bender incident. An angry man can be seen hitting a black SUV, throwing things, ripping a rearview mirror, and yelling at the vehicle's driver, as the SUV attempts to make a three-point turn and flee the area.

A bystander can be heard saying, "He's running him over," and then later, "Call 911!"

The man can be seen holding on to the half-open passenger-side window and hanging on as the car tries to speed away, his feet dangling just off the ground. The car speeds around the corner and goes out of sight, and it's unclear if the man remained unscathed.

The SFPD responded to the incident and spoke to both the male driver of the SUV and the man on the video, who has been identified as 49-year-old Alfredo Salvio Orozco.

Per KRON4, police say that they believe Salvio Orozco was the aggressor, and that he vandalized the victim's SUV without provocation.

Salvio Orozco was booked on suspicion of vandalism, making criminal threats, and throwing an object at a vehicle with intent to cause great bodily injury.

While an arrest has been made, this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.