An investigation is now underway to determine how a 30-year-old man who was last seen in Emeryville on May 31 ended up dead in dumpster, with his body turning up two days later at a San Leandro garbage facility.

We heard two weeks ago about a body turning up at the Waste Management facility on Davis Street in San Leandro, with few other details released at the time. As Bay Area News Group now reports, the remains have been identified as those of 30-year-old Marcus Moore, a resident of Emeryville.

Moore was reported missing on June 1 by a family member, and according to the missing persons report, Moore's significant other says that Moore had walked away from their shared apartment on May 31 without explanation.

Police have not been able to confirm the veracity of that story, and investigators have not provided a cause of death. Foul play is reportedly being investigated.

Rex Moore, Marcus's father, posted a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for funeral expenses, and he does not provde any additional details in the case. The campaign has raised $13,000 so far.

A Facebook account that appears to belong to Marcus Moore says he attended City College of San Francisco and The Academy San Francisco @ McAteer, formerly known as Academy of Arts & Sciences.

This is a developing story.